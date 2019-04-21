Services
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Appleton - Linda H. "Winnie" Brooks passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband: Harvey Brooks; step-son: Tim Brooks; daughter: Lori Brooks; son: Scott Brooks; grandchildren: Kaylee Benzel, Dakota Brooks, and Jensen Brooks; two great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.

Winnie was employed for twenty-seven years by Kimberly Clark. She will be remembered for her hard work and dedication, as well as sitting by the fire with her Busch Light.

She is now in heaven watching over those she loved.

A private service for family members only will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Public visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

For more information or to share a memory of Linda, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019
