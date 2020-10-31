1/1
Linda J. Kobin
Linda J. Kobin

Appleton - Linda Jo Kobin (Hammen) passed away on October 29, 2020, peacefully in the loving arms of Jesus, and with her husband Mark and her three children by her side.

Linda was born December 20, 1952 to Joseph and Margaret (Wulgaert) Hammen. She graduated from Kaukauna High school and then went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse at Fox Valley Technical College.

She showed her compassion and skills at a multitude of positions, including ER nurse, oncology, residency program, long term care, anticoagulation nurse coordinator, home care, and home intravenous therapy. She cherished her years with family practice medicine of Affinity and then some great years with Primary Care Physicians and Dr. Jon Hagen. She then retired to take care of her grandchildren with whom she taught love and compassion.

Everyone who was fortunate to know her knew of her big heart and giving ways. Her children describe her as superwoman, but so humble that she never showed her red cape. Always ready to help someone in need, she touched many lives.

She was a wonderful wife and partner, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, and friend. She always lit up the room wherever she was.

She will be sorely missed by her husband of 46 years, Mark; her loving children: Noah (Brenda), Lexie (Tony) Brown, and Connor (Stephanie); her twinkle-in-her-eye grandchildren: Cooper, Will, Joey, Calla, Kelsey, Cece, and Stella. Other survivors include mother-in-law Barbara Kobin, brothers: Joe (Terry), and Kenneth (Shari): brothers and sisters-in-law; Jill (Dave) Miller, Jeff (Jill) Kobin, Sandy Kobin, Peter (Jean Kobin, Jodi (friend Bob) Frailing, Jami (Tom) Greshay; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends.

Preceding Linda in death were her parents Joseph and Margaret Hammen, brother Gary, father-in-law Harold, and brother-in-law Terry.

A private memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined date.

John 14:2,3 In my Father's house are many rooms, if it was not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And, if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you with me that you also may be where I am.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2020.
