Linda Jean Codd
Readfield - Linda Jean (Bahlman) Codd passed away on April 25, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL. Her immediate family was present and able to convey their love to her.
Linda was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on October 12, 1953 to Marge and Gene Bahlman. She attended school in Neenah, WI and graduated from Neenah High in 1970.
Linda married Philip Codd on March 16, 1992. Due to his profession as a ship captain she was fortunate to travel around the world with him. Eventually they purchased properties in Palm Harbor, FL and Readfield WI where they split their time between winter and summer.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her Mom and Dad, five brothers: Tom (Jane), Jim (Margie), Bob (Lisa), Jack (Cindy) and Gene Jr. There are also several nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition she is survived by her in-laws, Mary and David Codd as well as Philip's brother Steven, all from Wales, Great Britain.
Linda expressed her desire to forego formal services but rather to celebrate her life at future dates in Palm Harbor and Readfield.
Linda will be remembered as a loyal and fun loving friend, devoted and extraordinary wife, wonderful sister and unbelievable daughter.
Whenever Linda Lou entered a room that was dark it magically became very bright!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019