Linda K. Massey
Hilbert - Linda Kathryn Massey, 56, died Wednesday February 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 22, 1962, in Madison, daughter of the late Stanley and Phyllis (Peterson) Thatcher. Linda married Ronald Massey on June 2, 1993.
Linda had a loving passion for animals. She volunteered her time and talent at Saving Paws Animal Rescue, helping rescued animals however she was able. Linda enjoyed road trips around Wisconsin; she liked to visit Amish stores where they would make quilts for Linda to donate for the animal rescue.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Ronald; their daughter, Melissa (Antony) Volpe, Combined Locks; two brothers: Darrell (Brenda) Thatcher, Appleton, and Steven (Jyneen) Thatcher, Hugo, MN; and her best friend, Christine Schadt.
Funeral service for Linda will be 12:00 PM (noon) on Wednesday March 6, 2019, at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the 12:00 PM service.
Linda's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Eggert at OSI, and the Doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 3, 2019