Linda L. Kobs
Menasha - Linda Lee Kobs, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at Oakridge Gardens. She was born on November 13, 1949, to Elmer and Marcella Kobs in Kimberly, Wisconsin. Linda graduated from Kimberly High School and was employed at Paper Valley Hotel for 17 years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Little Chute. Linda enjoyed doing puzzles, watching game shows and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Julie, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She leaves behind a devoted aunt, Pearl Kunz, and many caring cousins.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to St. Luke Lutheran Church in Little Chute.
Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street location is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
