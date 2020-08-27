Linda Lindsey
Neenah - Linda L. Lindsey, age 62 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2020 while visiting friends in Indiana. Linda was born in Neenah on June 6, 1958 to the late Reuben and Betty Klapps and was the mother to three children.
Linda is survived by her children: Tanya Luna; Kyle Lindsey, and Paul Lindsey; and by her grandchild, Harmen. She is further survived by her brothers: Brian (Lori) Klapps; Michael Klapps; and Reuben (Sara) Klapps; as well as by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at a later date.
Westgor Funeral Home, Menasha www.westgorfuneralhomes.com