1/
Linda Lindsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lindsey

Neenah - Linda L. Lindsey, age 62 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2020 while visiting friends in Indiana. Linda was born in Neenah on June 6, 1958 to the late Reuben and Betty Klapps and was the mother to three children.

Linda is survived by her children: Tanya Luna; Kyle Lindsey, and Paul Lindsey; and by her grandchild, Harmen. She is further survived by her brothers: Brian (Lori) Klapps; Michael Klapps; and Reuben (Sara) Klapps; as well as by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at a later date.

Westgor Funeral Home, Menasha www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved