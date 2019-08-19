|
Linda M. Chapple
Neenah - Late Thursday/Friday morning, sometime in the night, I lost half of my soul. Linda Marie Chapple died in her sleep, suddenly and unexpectedly at age 59. While her passing was sudden, Linda's family takes comfort knowing she went quickly and without pain.
Linda was a one of a kind and her family relied on her for what she was: Strong, selfless, loving, caring, fun, loyal, and thoughtful. Although ferociously independent, Linda was never about herself. Everyone who knows Linda knows this to be true. Her beauty was inside and out, she cared for everyone, took everyone's problems personally, and supported those in need. It's unbelievable how she accomplished this, but she did. Superbly.
Linda was about life. She reveled in everyone's joys and celebrated with them. Linda loved it and never failed to notice the world around her. She had her backyard garden, her "sanctuary," as she called it, and it made her so happy to care for it. Linda had a child's mind when it came to the wonder she displayed. Every day.
Let there be no doubt: Linda was a straight shooter. Once you learned to appreciate "Linda's way," it became part of you. You needed it to survive. Linda would not be Linda without her strength and candor. Her family couldn't imagine her any other way, and they all loved her for it.
Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 29 years, Scott Chapple; daughter, Amanda (Dan Kordus) Sobecki; son, Benjamin; grandchildren: Kiyler, Odin, and Aria; her father, Ronald Taylor; and three brothers: Lonnie (Debbie) Cann; Ronnie Taylor; and Billy (Wendy) Cann; sister, Barbara (Wesley) Wiley; as well as by her sister-in-law, Lisa (Robert) Chapple-Dietrich; and brother-in-law Wade (Esme) Chapple; along with many other relatives, and countless friends. Her family loved her dearly and will carry the memory of her forever.
Life for her family and those who knew her, is going to be difficult to adjust without having her around. Please keep this wonderful person, this lost treasure, in your thoughts and prayers. She loved each and every one of you.
A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family for a memorial fund yet to be established.
