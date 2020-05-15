|
Linda Marie Buck
Neenah - Linda Marie Buck, age 59, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home in Neenah, WI. She was born in Neenah on June 5, 1960 to William and Erna Callaway. Linda was a 1978 graduate of Neenah High School. After graduation, Linda worked for the City of Neenah Treasury Department till her retirement in August of 2014. On September 24, 1983, she married Tom C. Buck in Neenah, WI.
Linda was passionate about her knitting and creating blankets for those that she loved and cared about. She was her children's cheerleader with Amanda's swim career and John's . Linda enjoyed her summers at Country USA with John.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tom, her daughter Amanda (Barry) Wallace, her son John Buck, her five siblings Susan Radtke, Sally (William) Callaway Dey, Ruth Johnson, Mary (Karl) Kanamann, William (Jean) Callaway; Tom's four siblings Pat (Sherry) Buck, Kay Buck, Terry (Chris) Buck, Lisa (Scott) Olson, and her aunt Helen (Link) Foster. In addition, she was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Tom's parents, Charles and Joyce Buck, and son, Craig Thomas Buck.
A private service was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or planting a tree in her name.
Linda's family would like to thank the countless doctors and nurses at ThedaCare and Neenah Dialysis Center.
