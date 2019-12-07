|
Linda Mary Uitenbroek
Darboy - Linda M. Uitenbroek, age 59, of Darboy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 5, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born on November 29, 1960, daughter of Richard and Alice (Coenen) Van De Hey. Linda graduated from Kimberly High School, Class of 1979. She married Randy Uitenbroek on June 1, 1984 and together they raised two beautiful daughters.
Linda worked for the Kaukauna School District for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, crafting, going for walks with her dear friend Jackie, and ladies nights with her girls, sisters, and nieces. She especially enjoyed spending time at the cabin floating in the lake, venturing out on her paddleboat, playing cards with friends, and picking blackberries with her love. She sure was one tough cookie and she made her friends and family proud.
Linda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randy Uitenbroek; daughters: Tanya (Richard) Van Horn and Kara (Brian) Schaefer; grandchildren: Declan and Hendrick; parents, Richard and Alice Van De Hey; brother, Lyle (Wanda) Van De Hey; sisters: Cindy (Frank) Dillinger and Jan (Ken) Schmitz; father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Lynn Uitenbroek; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ralph Smudde, Duane (Cindy Gonzales) Uitenbroek, Carol Duron, Joyce (Kelly) Baumgartle, Marlene (Jim) Dins, Lois (Greg) Seremeta, Barb (Bob) Wendt, Sarah (Paul) Christoffel and Kevin (Sandy) Uitenbroek; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Smudde.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Uitenbroek family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at ThedaCare and Froedtert. Also a special thank you to family, friends, and the staff of the Kaukauna School District for their overwhelming support given during this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019