Linda S. Cronce
Freedom - Linda S. Cronce, age 71 of Freedom, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 17, 2020, at her home.
Linda was born January 31, 1948 in Watertown, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Roland and Florence (Boldt) Cronce. After graduating high school, she was employed at MKE Electric Tool in Brookfield for 32 years. Following her retirement, Linda moved to Freedom. She enjoyed being a Green Bay Packer fan and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Laura) McCluskey of Freedom and Kelly (Adam Carlson) Doro of Warrens, WI; two granddaughters, Kaitlynn (Ryan) Johnson and Shannon McCluskey; her companion, Timothy Murphy of Freedom; her brother, Dennis (Jeanne) Cronce of Shawano, and her sister, Gail (David) Steiner of Missouri. Linda was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Andrew Doro, and her grandson, Derek Doro.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano. Packer attire is encouraged. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020