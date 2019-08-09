Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Neenah - Linda A. Srnka, age 57 of Neenah, passed away with her family beside her late Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born December 11, 1961 to Randy and Patricia (Schumitsch) McCarry in Flint, MI.

Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors skiing, biking, and camping. She excelled in numerous sports at Neenah High School. She was a capable car enthusiast who cherished her '66 Mustang. Linda enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and playing piano; was an avid reader; and had a knack for history. She also had a passion for animals that she displayed through her border collie, Nick, and her cats, Podo and Kodo.

Linda was a wonderful wife and a superb mother. She rarely missed Melissa's track and cross country meets despite battling health issues.

A love for learning, Linda earned her MBA in Business through UW- Oshkosh while working a full time job.

Linda was most recently employed with Ascension Health as a Senior Applications Analyst. She was also a longtime member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church where she served as an usher and scrip volunteer.

Linda will be missed by her husband Rob and daughter Melissa; her parents Randy and Patricia McCarry; her siblings: Susie (John) Prellwitz, Craig (Mary) McCarry, Ron (Tammy) McCarry, and Rob (Nancy) McCarry; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Linda at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, ,2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Larry Seidl and Fr. Bob Kollath concelebrating. A visitation will be held at church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Linda will be inurned at Clayton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, it was Linda's wish that donations be used to further Melissa's education.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
