Lisa A. McRann
1963 - 2020
Lisa A. McRann

Bear Creek - Lisa Ann (Tamminen) McRann, age 57, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 16, 2020, after a nearly 2 year battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on October 10, 1963, daughter of Donald Tamminen and the late Frances (Kukura) Tamminen. After graduating from Appleton West High School in 1982, she attended Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wisconsin, earning an Associate Degree in Police Science Technology in 1984. From there, Lisa attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 1985.

Lisa was a police officer for the City of Appleton for 10 years, a SWAT team hostage/crisis negotiator, a New London Police Department dispatcher/administrative assistant, and most recently, a paraprofessional teacher at Rexford/Longfellow Elementary School in Clintonville, Wisconsin. Lisa devoted her life to helping people in need and touched the lives of everyone she met.

Lisa loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and exploring Lake Superior, but was perhaps most well-known for her love of Lake Superior Agates. She spent countless hours scouring the shores of Lake Superior and exploring Minnesota gravel pits hunting for the precious stones that she was so talented at finding. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her family, listening to music, reading, photography, and watching the Great Lakes Freighters. Above all, Lisa was a loving wife and a caring mother.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 21 years: Guy McRann, and their daughter Ashley McRann. Additionally, she is survived by her father Donald Tamminen: her sister Lori (Steve) Weihing, and their children Kayla and Courtney Weihing: her brother Scott (fiancée Debra), and her children Jessica and Jamison: and her sister Kim (Don) Vande Walle, and their children Megan, Amy, and Jack Vande Walle. She is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Tamminen.

Due to current circumstances, a private memorial service will be held for Lisa, with Rev. Kurt Hoffman officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Lisa's family would like to thank the ThedaCare Cancer Center and ThedaCare At Home Hospice of Appleton for all of their support and care.

To leave a special message or condolences for Lisa's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
