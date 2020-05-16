|
Lisa Lingenfelter
Neenah - Lisa Marie Lingenfelter, 56, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Lisa was born on January 30, 1964 to Matthew and Patricia (Brochtrup) Backes at the Kenitra Naval Air Station, Morocco. On July 26, 1986, she was united in marriage to Douglas Lingenfelter. She worked at Encircle Health for many years. Lisa enjoyed spending time outdoors and working in her garden. She loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her rescue pets.
Lisa is survived by her children; Hannah Lingenfelter, and Nora (fiancée Landin DePas) Lingenfelter, sisters; Pamela (Timothy) Baker, Debra (Peter) Garetson, and Sandra Schultz, father-in-law Robin Lingenfelter, nieces, nephews, and many more relatives and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Douglas.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. Due to the current restrictions, the family will greet people after the service in their cars at the cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.
After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Lisa is now dancing with her Savior, Jesus Christ in Heaven. We love you Mom, give Dad a hug for us.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020