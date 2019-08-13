|
|
Lisa Mary Schommer
Appleton - Lisa Mary Schommer, age 56, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Lisa was born in Appleton on July 9, 1963 to the late Joseph and Mary (Mortell) Van Stippen. She graduated at Appleton East High School with the class of 81. On May 16, 1987, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Tom Schommer. The couple enjoyed 33 years together. Most recently, Lisa was employed at Butte des Morts Elementary School as a Para-Professional. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spoiling her grandkids - but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Lisa will be missed by her husband Tom, Appleton; three daughters: Nicole (Eric) Dreier, Town of Harrison, Melanie (Adam) Offerdahl, Village of Bellevue, and Michelle (fiancé Matt) Schommer, Grand Chute; 3 grandchildren: Madelyn, Mason, and baby Offerdahl due January 3rd; and her brother, Joe (Mary) Van Stippen, Town of Harrison. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and her close friends whom she considered family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law.
A funeral service will take place at 7:30 PM on Friday, August 16th, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Friday from 4 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the compassionate care given to Lisa.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019