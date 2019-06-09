Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
582 Second St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
582 Second St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pryse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Pryse


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa Pryse

Menasha - Lisa Pryse (Schierl) born June 30, 1961 to Ronald and Delores Schierl entered eternal life on May 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, a form of cancer. Lisa was a 1979 graduate of Menasha High School and worked at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Neenah for over 30 years. On April 4, 1987 she married her best friend, Terry Pryse of Neenah. Lisa enjoyed spending time outside, camping and working in her garden, as well as spending time with her family and friends.

Lisa is survived by her husband Terry, two daughters; Kelsey DuBois(Patrick) and Kayla Pryse (David Pietila) mother; Delores Boudry. She is further survived by three brothers; Dan (Katie) Schierl, Mike (Barb) Schierl and John Schierl; brother and sister in laws Amy and Joe Vassallo, Patti and Rick Verkuilen, Dick Pryse and Matt Pryse as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded by her father, Ronald Schierl and parents in law, Louis and Marge Pryse.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019, 4pm-7pm at Wichmann Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St. Menasha. Mass will be at 11:30, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, St. Mary Catholic Church, 582 Second St. Menasha with visitation from 10:00 at the church until time of service. Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home of Menasha is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Dan and Katie Schierl for the loving care given to Lisa during her illness.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent