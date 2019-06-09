|
Lisa Pryse
Menasha - Lisa Pryse (Schierl) born June 30, 1961 to Ronald and Delores Schierl entered eternal life on May 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, a form of cancer. Lisa was a 1979 graduate of Menasha High School and worked at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Neenah for over 30 years. On April 4, 1987 she married her best friend, Terry Pryse of Neenah. Lisa enjoyed spending time outside, camping and working in her garden, as well as spending time with her family and friends.
Lisa is survived by her husband Terry, two daughters; Kelsey DuBois(Patrick) and Kayla Pryse (David Pietila) mother; Delores Boudry. She is further survived by three brothers; Dan (Katie) Schierl, Mike (Barb) Schierl and John Schierl; brother and sister in laws Amy and Joe Vassallo, Patti and Rick Verkuilen, Dick Pryse and Matt Pryse as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded by her father, Ronald Schierl and parents in law, Louis and Marge Pryse.
Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019, 4pm-7pm at Wichmann Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St. Menasha. Mass will be at 11:30, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, St. Mary Catholic Church, 582 Second St. Menasha with visitation from 10:00 at the church until time of service. Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home of Menasha is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Dan and Katie Schierl for the loving care given to Lisa during her illness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019