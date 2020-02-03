|
|
Lloyd C. Hoeffner
Appleton - Lloyd C. Hoeffner, 81, of Appleton, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 31, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1938 in Manitowoc, WI. to the late Edmund and Clalie Hoeffner. He was united in marriage to the late Margery Bell on August 13, 1966 in Fond du Lac, WI.
Lloyd taught from 1968 to 1988 at Fox Valley Technical College. After leaving teaching, Lloyd helped establish TechniFlex from 1990 to 2004 in Appleton, WI.
Lloyd, prior to becoming home bound in the last three years, was extremely active in prison ministry at both the Wisconsin State prison in Oshkosh and the Outagamie County jails.
He is survived by his two sons; Dr.John (Samantha) Hoeffner of Clear Lake, MN. and Marine Corporal (retired) Thomas Hoeffner of Appleton. Further survivors include one granddaughter, Shauna and great granddaughter, Christina both of Crookston, MN.
Funeral service for Lloyd will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at MOUNT OLIVE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 930 E. Florida Ave. Appleton, WI. with Rev. Robert Raasch officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park Appleton, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church have been established. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.valleyfh.com
Special thanks to the staff at Peabody Manor for the compassion they gave to Lloyd.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020