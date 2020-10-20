Lloyd Fye Jr.
Shawano - Lloyd E. Fye Jr., 66, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Lloyd was born on October 17, 1954 to Lloyd Sr. and Ann (Bourgeois) Fye. He grew up in Little Chute where he was a wrestler in high school. He enjoyed sharing the stories of his accomplishments and showing off his trophies. Lloyd retired from the Combined Locks mill and moved to Shawano, where he loved snowmobiling and four wheeling. Lloyd fell in love with the Silver Cliff area and was able to enjoy retirement on Bette's Lane where he loved to spend most of his time. He enjoyed being social and visiting with people while tipping back a cold one. He was a talented builder and wood worker who created many amazing projects. He loved his pets that he had throughout the years. Lloyd enjoyed helping people and would always make sure everyone was taken care of. He had many health issues later on in life but his stubborn attitude helped him to prevail and live life to the fullest.
Lloyd is survived by his daughters; Angela (Chris) Gierke, Abbey (Justin) Krueger, grandchildren; Elliana and Everley Gierke and Gracelyn and Rowen Krueger, his mom Ann Fye, significant other Diane Shotsky, siblings; Bobby Fye, Tim Fye, Diane Wiese, and Tina Baxter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by his dad and a sister Cheryl Eisch.
Due to the current health pandemic the family will hold a private gathering with a celebration of life held at a later date in Shawano. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
