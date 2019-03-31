|
|
Lois A. Petit
Appleton - Lois A. Petit (Stoegbauer), of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cherry Meadows. Lois was born July 11, 1937 in Appleton to the late Frank and Florence (Kranhold) Stoegbauer and lived in Appleton her entire life. After graduating from Appleton West High School, Lois worked as a secretary for Bassett Refrigeration.
In 1958, she married her late husband Mark Petit. When her children were in grade school she volunteered at St. Pius where she's been a long time member and later worked at Xavier High School as guidance secretary for 29 years. After retiring, Lois volunteered at Leaven for many years.
She is survived by her son: Thomas (Kathy) Petit, Rio Rancho, NM; daughters: Lori (Byron) Fordham, Chesapeake, VA and Ami (Tommy) Procknow, Neenah; and son: John (Mary) Petit, Appleton; grandchildren: Matthew (Shannon) Longworth, Kahealani Fordham, Nathan (Kelli) Longworth, Stewart Procknow, Clarisa (Drew) Gemmel, Andrea (Dominic) Sloma, Delena Procknow, Lincoln Procknow, Brittany (Jordan) Semrow, Amanda (Tyler) Hillen, Jessica Thiele, Kayla Thiele, Sarah Petit, and Daniel Petit; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Mark L. Petit; 3 sisters: Dorothy (Richard) Rickert, Mary Lou Griesbach, and Ann Stoegbauer; 2 brothers: James Stoegbauer and Donald Stoegbauer; and a grandson: Mark Procknow.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday, April 5, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 515 W. Marquette St. Appleton. Friends and family may visit directly at the church on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Homes and Cherry Meadows, who made her feel like a part of their family, and to the staff at ThedaCare Oncology and Palliative Care for their excellent support. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019