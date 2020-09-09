Lois Ann Gordon-Schmidt
Combined Locks - Lois Ann Gordon-Schmidt, age 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna, surrounded by love. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Freedom, WI to the late Henry and Kathleen Schommer.
Lois attended Appleton West High School. She married the love of her life, Francis Gordon, on April 8, 1946, in Iowa and they shared 27 years together until his unexpected death in 1973. Together they had eight wonderful children.
Lois had many skills and worked a variety of jobs over the years, but the job she was most proud of was being a mom and homemaker. Over the years she worked as a bartender and cook at Waverly Beach and at Menasha Corp until her retirement.
Much to her surprise, Lois was blessed, not once, but twice, when her second love walked into her life. She married Robert Schmidt on April 22, 1998, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. Together they joined their families and enjoyed many memorable times in their 22 years of marriage including road trips, vacationing in Vegas, watching the birds on the deck, and going out to eat at their favorite restaurants.
Lois loved to read, work on crossword puzzles, and complete jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid baker and loved to share her goodies with others, especially during the holidays. She never went to anyone's home without bringing a treat and was always quick to serve people when they visited her. She always put others first.
The two most important things in Lois' life were her faith and family. She loved her faith and spent hours each day in prayer and reflection, and looked forward to attending mass each week at St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks where she was a member. When she wasn't busy in prayer, Lois focused on her family, giving them memories that will last a lifetime. She loved watching her family grow and celebrated joyously with each new arrival and was proud to celebrate five living generations.
Lois will be deeply missed by her loving husband Robert Schmidt, and her children Pam Jorstad (special friend Brian Marsceau), David Gordon, Trudi (John) Trader, Traci (Jim) Seidling, and Troy (Shawn) Gordon, as well as her daughter-in-law Debbie (Craig) Norman. She will also be missed by her step-children Vicki (Jim) Jansen, Mike Schmidt, and Ron (Jill) Schmidt. Grandma will be missed by her grandchildren Sean Jorstad, Jessi Soto (fiancé Willy Klein), Katie (Andy) Hietpas, Jennifer (Joe) Roes, James (Angela) Gordon, Jillian Gordon, Eden Gordon, Shane (Christi) Gordon, Kim (Tyler) Dorn, Brandi Beach, Ryan (Angie) Beach, Donnie Trader, Tom (Kimberly) Gordon, Trish (Tim) Gregg, Erik (Lindsey) Escobar, Devon Norman, Bob Akstulewicz Jr. (special friend Maranda Rusch), Christopher (Jacquie) Akstulewicz, Adam (Elizabeth) Akstulewicz, Troy Gordon Jr., and Joshua Gordon. Lois will also be missed by 46 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, with another one due any day. She is further survived by her dear sister Kay Sawlsville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by three sons, Kim, Robin, and Guy Gordon, two daughters-in-law, Karen and Kathryn Gordon, as well as her step-daughter-in-law Kris Schmidt. She was preceded death by her sisters, Alvina Schommer, Vivian (Roland) Tuyls, Mary Jane (Robert) Allgeyer, and Connie (Tom) Hardy, as well as her brothers, Henry, Julian, and Vernon Schommer, and two brothers-in-law, Buzzy Boreson and Jerry Sawlsville.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Paul Elder Services for showing Lois and her entire family nothing but kindness and compassion for the past two and a half years and for helping make St. Paul's a peaceful, loving home for Lois. You are all angels on earth! A special thank you to St. Paul Hospice for helping the family navigate the final few weeks. You will never be forgotten!
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held. The funeral will be live streamed on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later time when it is safe to do so. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever." -Revelation 21:4