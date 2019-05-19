|
|
Lois Ann (Bjornstad) Voss
- - Lois Ann Voss, (Bjornstad), age 78, passed away peacefully, with family at her bedside, on May 7, 2019, following a hard-fought struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 12, 1941 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, to Morris and Bernice (Neesvig) Bjornstad.
Lois attended Badger Elementary and enjoyed sharing fond memories of those early school days and the explorations with cousins, Eddie and Barbara Ann, in open fields and neighborhoods surrounding rural Nob Hill. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1959.
She earned her Nursing Degree in 1962 from Columbia School of Nursing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more than fifty years, Lois held responsible nursing positions, beginning in high school caring for newborn infants at St. Mary's, continuing through twenty-seven years of emergency room nursing, ending her career as Director of Training, Emergency Services/Staff Development, at Theda-Clark Regional Hospital, Neenah, Wisconsin. Her confident and nurturing manner comforted countless patients throughout her many years of service.
Lois and Jim dated in high school and they were married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Madison, in 1963. Together, they raised three children: Lisa, Erik, and William. With work, family obligations and children's activities, Lois was a multi-tasker long before the term was popular. She was deeply involved in recognizing and supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their many activities. She logged hundreds of hours at soccer games, swim and track meets as well as musical and theater events. She was an Uber driver long before we knew what that meant.
During bumps in the road, Lisa, Erik and Bill looked to their mother for support and guidance. Their mom was a good listener, focused on the positive, and fully engaged in each of their lives. She was tremendously proud of her children and their many accomplishments. One of her favorite phrases was, "in the morning, it will be better." She had a profound and lasting impact on her family.
Lois enjoyed time spent with friends and family and loved such times at home or the cottage in Mercer. She was great at making folks feel welcome, and she did. She was happiest when camping with Jim, Lisa, Erik and Bill, singing around campfires, drinking coffee on the pier in the early morning hours, planting woodland ferns, hiking the trails at High Cliff State Park and walking Lido Beach. She was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage and had a special talent for Rosemaling.
A private family Memorial Service for Lois was held at Koepsell Funeral Home, Columbus, Wisconsin on May 11th. A Celebration of Life was held on May 12th at the family home.
Survivors include husband Jim, Middleton; daughter Lisa, Chapel Hill, NC,; son Erik and wife Amy, Houston, TX.; son William and wife Susan, Spokane, WA.; son-in-law Mark Seiler, Chapel Hill, N.C.; grandchildren: Alec, Sydney, Miya, and Ella of Houston; Anika and Cooper of Chapel Hill, N.C.; brother Eugene and wife Louise of Anchorage, AK., sister Linda and husband Fred, Shiocton, WI; sisters-in-law: Jeanne, Jerilyn, Judy, Barbara and husband, AL. Lois leaves behind numerous friends and extended family members.
The family is grateful for the love and dedication shown by Kathy and Brenda and the entire staff at Remembrance Home. Thank you for helping us navigate the many challenges that come with Alzheimer's. The family also wishes to thank Stephanie and the Hillside Hospice team for the wonderful care given to Lois and family members during her final journey. Thank you, as well, to Pastor Ostrander and his family for providing spiritual inspiration and music at Remembrance Home. Lois Loved it! You all do a level of work above and beyond!
Memorials would be greatly appreciated if directed to Remembrance Home, Beaver Dam, WI or Hillside Hospice, Beaver Dam, WI, (both available through https://bdch.com/beaver-dam-clinic) or to Pastor Ostrander, Harmony Baptist Church, N8954 County Rd. W, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Lois was a source of love and grace and will be forever remembered. Lo, you done good!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019