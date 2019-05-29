|
Lois C. Neumann
Neenah - On Monday morning, May 27, 2019, Lois C. Neumann, age 91, passed away peacefully at Matthews Senior Living in Neenah, Wisconsin. Lois was born on February 13, 1928 on a farm in the Town of Greenville. She married Herbert Neumann on May 29, 1948 and they were blessed with three daughters: Vicki, Connie, and Julie. Lois was employed by Wisconsin Bell Company for 20 years. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Lois enjoyed cards, bowling, golfing, family reunions, listening to music, and dancing with Herb. Her favorite words of wisdom were: "be careful!"
Lois is survived by her loving daughters: Vicki (Jim) Buchman, Connie (Terry) Anklam, Julie (Peter) Klein; grandchildren: Mathew (Nell) Buchman, Jennifer (Michael) Heisler, Keri (Mark) Otte, Jessica (Matthew) Anderson, Laura Klein (Joshua Reinl), and her seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Lois will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, Lois' family has established a memorial fund in her name.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and respect to all the staff members of Matthews Senior Living and SouthernCare Hospice Services, who took wonderful care of Mom. Their kindness and special attention were deeply appreciated.
