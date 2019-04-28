|
|
Lois Canfield
Neenah - Lois M. Canfield, age 91, of Neenah, died Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, at Cherry Meadows in Appleton. Born on July 1, 1927, in Neenah, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Witeman) Reinhart, Lois married Arlie Canfield Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was employed as a sales clerk during most of her working career.
Survivors include her son, Richard Canfield of Neenah; a daughter, Cindy (Gary) Thomas of Salmon, Idaho; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband; a son and daughter-in-law, Arlie and Clara Canfield Jr; a grandson, John Canfield; two sisters, Eileen Witeman and Peggy Hart; and a nephew, Bill Hart Jr.
In keeping with Lois' wishes, there will be no formal funeral services at this time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019