Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Canfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Canfield Obituary
Lois Canfield

Neenah - Lois M. Canfield, age 91, of Neenah, died Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, at Cherry Meadows in Appleton. Born on July 1, 1927, in Neenah, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Witeman) Reinhart, Lois married Arlie Canfield Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was employed as a sales clerk during most of her working career.

Survivors include her son, Richard Canfield of Neenah; a daughter, Cindy (Gary) Thomas of Salmon, Idaho; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband; a son and daughter-in-law, Arlie and Clara Canfield Jr; a grandson, John Canfield; two sisters, Eileen Witeman and Peggy Hart; and a nephew, Bill Hart Jr.

In keeping with Lois' wishes, there will be no formal funeral services at this time.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now