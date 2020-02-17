Services
Lois D. Stritch

Lois D. Stritch

Neenah - Lois D. Stritch, age 91 of Neenah, passed away early Friday, February 14, 2020 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh, where she was a resident for the last 12 years. Lois was born in Appleton on October 20, 1928 to the late Irvin and Delores DuChateau.

She is survived by her children: Judy (John) Wyngard; Earl Babbitts; Kathy (Greg) Voster; Sue Babbitts; Mark (Tammy Stritch; Michelle (Ronald) Collard; and Pam Stritch; by grandchildren: Michael, Paul, Amy, Robbie, Leslie, Elizabeth, Justin, Sarah, Lisa, Brittnay, Nicole, and Victoria; as well as by numerous great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Lee Schroeder; and by her siblings: Don, Elaine, and James.

A gathering to celebrate Lois's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
