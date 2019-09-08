|
|
Lois Denny
Appleton - Lois Joan Denny, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at the Cherry Meadows Hospice. Lois was born on October 3, 1931, daughter of the late Edley and Grace (Porath) Payne. On June 27, 1953, Lois married the love of her life, Clarence Denny. They shared 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.
Lois loved her family and friends, second only to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Earlier in her life she loved to cook, entertain, and dance the night away. Having an independent spirit, she was always willing to try something new. While sitting down with a good book often occupied her quiet time, she never passed on an opportunity to play cards or board games with her grandchildren. In her eighties, she discovered a video series which advised her on how to be an "Ageless Goddess" and she lived it as best she could! She especially loved being outdoors to take in the serene beauty of nature, watching the squirrels and birds play at her cottage on a lake in the north woods and lately on the back patio of her apartment. Her wise and firm yet gentle guidance will live on in everyone she touched.
Lois is survived by her sons: David (Joan) Denny and Thomas (Eva) Denny; grandchildren Mari-Lee (Kris) Kersten, Renae (Matthew) Campbell, Kari (special friend Jim Piontek) Denny; and great grandchildren Griffin, Alana, Ashton, Elliot, Sofia, Ian, Faile, MaCallister, Finley, and Montgomery; brother Jerold (Shirley) Payne; sister-in-law Judith Payne; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband Clarence Denny; her daughter Patricia Ann Denny; her son John Denny; grandson Nicklas Denny; parents Edley and Grace Payne; brother Robert Payne.
The funeral service for Lois will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St. Appleton. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. For more information and to express condolences please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established with donations being forwarded to the Shults-Lewis Child and Family Services, of Valparaiso, Indiana, which was Lois' favorite charity.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019