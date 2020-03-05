|
Lois Fox
De Pere - Lois E. Fox passed away on February 29, 2020 at her home in De Pere at the age of 88. Lois was born in 1931 in the small community know at the time as "North Milwaukee", Wis. She was the first child born to the late William and Elizabeth (Engelman) Schaefer.
Lois was a graduate of the original Custer High School in North Milwaukee. Following graduation, her primary employment was at the Globe Union Company, including the period leading up to her marriage.
Lois was united in marriage to Jacob H. (Jack) Fox at Evangelical Congregational Church in Milwaukee, concurrently they established their home in Fond du Lac, spending eight years there. They became very involved in the community, were blessed with the births of both their children and enjoyed very close friendships. There were also several employment experiences for Lois, including A.C. Nielson Company.
The family moved to De Pere in 1969 as a result of Jack's job transfer. Lois was primarily a homemaker but was active in the community as a Brownie Troop leader, Christian Women of Brown County and church offices at her local church. She was employed for several years at Schneider Communications. A quietly cordial lady, she brought warmth and pleasantness to any gathering. That calm, quiet, pleasant personality was guided by a loyal Christian faith.
Surviving are her husband, Jacob (Jack) and their children, son Scott A. (Jody) Fox, De Pere, WI; daughter Kerry E. Fox, Neenah, Wi.; sister Sandra (Felix) Liburdi, New Berlin, WI.; brother William (Maria) Schaefer, Mequon, WI.; brother Gary Schaefer, St. Cloud, MN; brother and sister-in-law James (Nancy) Fox, Sussex, Wi.; nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob (Jack's) parents, Gottlieb and Henrietta Fox; brothers-in-law Robert H. Fox, R. Ken (Mary Alice) Fox, Donald Rymarz (Sandra) and nephew Greg Rymarz (Susan).
Respecting Lois' wishes, no public service will be held. A private family gathering will take place in her honor followed by cremation.
Memorials may be sent to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. Lasalle St., Ste 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 or the .
Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory 305 N 10th St., De Pere, WI 54115, (920) 336-3171, is assisting the family.
