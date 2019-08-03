|
Lois H. Chock
Hortonville - Lois Helene Chock, age 66 of Hortonville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Oshkosh on May 2, 1953 to the late Robert and Rosemary (Howlett) Ziegenhagen.
Lois loved to travel, gardening, shopping, and most of all her grandchildren. Her favorite spot to travel was Hawaii. She was very involved in her grandchildren's lives, whether it be going to School concerts or taking the kids to Bay Beach. She also loved to teach her grandchildren how to rummage sale and look for a great bargain. The Kids loved to go because they always knew they would get Nana to buy them a toy.
Lois is lovingly survived by her husband, James Chock; three daughters: Jennifer Chock, Jaime (Corey) Gordon, Katharine (Chase) Laffea; six grandchildren: David, William, Leilani, James, and Malia Laffea, and Bowen Gordon; nine siblings: David, Sue, Sally, and Dan Ziegenhagen, Grace Radig, Robbie Zerbe, Lenny Molenda, Joe Enders, and Jeanie Schultz.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S Commercial St, Neenah with Cliff Mast officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019