Lois Hardy
Wautoma / Partyville - Lois Evelyn Hardy, age 88 of Wautoma died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Preston Place, Redgranite. She was born in Oxford on February 18, 1932 to Adrian and Dorothy (Ingrham) Wilson. On October 29, 1960 she married Thomas Hardy in Portage. Lois enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, gambling, needlepoint, playing cards and camping.
Lois is survived by her husband: Thomas Hardy; children: Jody (Rodger) Suprise, Thomas (Ruth) Hardy, Patricia (David) Jones; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister: Patricia Bryan; brother: David (Sharon) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com