1/1
Lois Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Hardy

Wautoma / Partyville - Lois Evelyn Hardy, age 88 of Wautoma died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Preston Place, Redgranite. She was born in Oxford on February 18, 1932 to Adrian and Dorothy (Ingrham) Wilson. On October 29, 1960 she married Thomas Hardy in Portage. Lois enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, gambling, needlepoint, playing cards and camping.

Lois is survived by her husband: Thomas Hardy; children: Jody (Rodger) Suprise, Thomas (Ruth) Hardy, Patricia (David) Jones; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister: Patricia Bryan; brother: David (Sharon) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leikness Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved