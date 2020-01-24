Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
Lois J. Neuser


1933 - 2020
Lois J. Neuser Obituary
Lois J. Neuser

Darboy - Lois J. Neuser, age 86, passed away at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Kimberly, daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen (Martineau) Hagens. After graduation from Kimberly High School, Lois worked at Kimberly Clark in the accounting office. She was married to Charles M. Neuser on August 31, 1955, at Holy Name Parish in Kimberly. Lois had a beautiful spirit, always positive, compassionate, inquisitive, extremely creative, and a great listener. Her greatest pleasure was visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved to travel, including trips to almost all 50 states visiting family and friends. Lois and Chuck traveled abroad, highlighted by several trips to Europe, and a trip to Australia and New Zealand. Mom's many interests included quilting, home decorating, reading, long walks, and playing bridge. She was passionate about volunteer work at St. Vincent DePaul, St. Paul's Elder Services, and other local charitable organizations. Lois also enjoyed social gatherings with friends, book club, bridge groups, and the "Campbell's Soupers."

Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Neuser; and children: Mary (Lee) Waldhart, Scott (Leah) Neuser, Thomas Neuser, and John (Jennifer) Neuser, and five grandchildren: Joseph, Abrahm, Jillian, McKinley, and Reed. She is also survived by her brothers: Peter (Darlene) Hagens, Charles (Barbara) Hagens, Clifford (Joyce) Hagens, Jerome (Barbara) Hagens, Michael (Carol) Hagens, and Mark (Kay) Hagens; sister-in-law Agnes Baer; brother-in-law Francis Neuser, sister-in law Joan Hagens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, she was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Hagens.

The funeral liturgy for Lois will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in Darboy. Family and friends are welcome to gather directly at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Lois, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

A special thanks to Dr. Timothy Goggins, Melissa Orth, and all of the caregivers at St. Paul's Hospice for their excellent care. Mom, you were an inspiration to us all, guiding us by your strength, grace, and love.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
