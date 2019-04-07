|
|
Lois Jean Hietpas
Appleton - Lois Hietpas died peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Appleton, WI at age 84.
She was born to Clarence and Eva Vandenberg on August 13, 1934, and grew up in Kimberly, WI. She enjoyed her school years and graduated from Kimberly High School, then began office work at Kimberly Clark. She married Claude Hietpas of Little Chute, WI on Sep 29, 1956. They lived in Milwaukee, then moved to the Madison-Cross Plains area where they raised four daughters, Kim, Dawn, Robyn, and Claudia. As the family grew, they welcomed grandchildren, Jake, Max, Luke, and Natalie.
After many happy years together, Lois's husband died in 1993. She continued to devote herself to family, her work managing a convenience store, outings with dear friends, and her church. Lois moved back to the Fox Valley six years ago and enjoyed being near her sister and relatives, as well as making cherished new friendships.
She loved to bowl, bike, knit, do puzzles, attend Badger games, and go to band concerts. Her favorite pastime was driving around town and stopping at local markets, restaurants, parks, and the senior center for an afternoon of cards. Lois made frequent road trips to see the grandkids or spend a weekend at a daughter's home. She was active in church life and enjoyed lasting friendships from congregations in Appleton and Madison.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eva (Hock) Vandenberg, husband, Claude Hietpas, daughters, Kim and Robyn, as well as relatives from her husband's large family. She is survived by daughters, Claudia and Dawn(Brian), four grandchildren, Jake, Max, and Luke Chambers, Natalie Shane, and sister, Marilyn Kuehl (Orlie).
A memorial service will be held from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI. There will be visitation from 2 until the service at 3:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Lois Hietpas Memorial ? Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911. These gifts will support the senior centers in the Middleton and Appleton communities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019