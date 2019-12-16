|
Lois M. Juliot
Waupaca - Lois M. Juliot, age 87, passed away quietly on December 13, 2019 with her husband of 68 years holding her hand. She was born in Durand, WI on September 16, 1932 to the late William and Kari (Hanson) Lerum. On December 15, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lowene "Bud" Juliot. Lois was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a member of the Waupaca congregation. Lois enjoyed dancing, music and reading.
She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Bud; daughters: Susan (Ronald "Toby") Welch of Black Creek, Shelly (Don) Naparalla of Neshkoro, and Penny Kettlewell (Dan) of Waupaca; grandchildren: Billy (Amanda) Kettlewell, Kelly Miller, Ryan Schabo, Megan (Joey) Lemke, and Tommy (Tessa) Kettlewell; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Siera Miller, and Lilly and Keegan Kettlewell; as well as family and dear friends.
Lois was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mikki Leigh and son-in-law, Larry Kettlewell.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019