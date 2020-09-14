Lois Kay Sarver
Kimberly - Lois Kay Sarver, age 59, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer. Lois was born on October 6, 1960 to the late Richard and Eleanore (Kaczmarek) Kolata. After graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1978, she attended one year of college at U.W. Milwaukee. She then went to work for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 10 years before devoting herself to fulltime motherhood. Lois married Bob Sarver on September 6, 1986 at St. John Catholic Church in South Milwaukee.
Lois loved, crafting, scrapbooking and shopping. She always took pride in making homemade cards for people on special occasions. They truly came from her heart. She was a beloved grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Lois is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Katie (Doug) Verhagen and Kris (Michaela) Sarver; her grandchildren, Beau and Bryce Verhagen and Kacper Sarver and also one on the way. She is further survived by her siblings, Laverne (Larry) Navarre, Keith Kolata and Lori Kolata; her in-laws, Kimberly (John) Gagliardi and Sue (Mike) Scherkenbach. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Robert Sarver. Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Navarre, her brother-in-law, Dale Navarre and her mother-in-law, Gloria Sarver.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 Pine St., Little Chute. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society
in Lois' name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Schmidt and the Theda Care at Home Hospice team for all the care given to Lois.