1/1
Lois Kay Sarver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Kay Sarver

Kimberly - Lois Kay Sarver, age 59, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer. Lois was born on October 6, 1960 to the late Richard and Eleanore (Kaczmarek) Kolata. After graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1978, she attended one year of college at U.W. Milwaukee. She then went to work for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 10 years before devoting herself to fulltime motherhood. Lois married Bob Sarver on September 6, 1986 at St. John Catholic Church in South Milwaukee.

Lois loved, crafting, scrapbooking and shopping. She always took pride in making homemade cards for people on special occasions. They truly came from her heart. She was a beloved grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Lois is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Katie (Doug) Verhagen and Kris (Michaela) Sarver; her grandchildren, Beau and Bryce Verhagen and Kacper Sarver and also one on the way. She is further survived by her siblings, Laverne (Larry) Navarre, Keith Kolata and Lori Kolata; her in-laws, Kimberly (John) Gagliardi and Sue (Mike) Scherkenbach. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Robert Sarver. Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Navarre, her brother-in-law, Dale Navarre and her mother-in-law, Gloria Sarver.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 Pine St., Little Chute. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society in Lois' name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Schmidt and the Theda Care at Home Hospice team for all the care given to Lois.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved