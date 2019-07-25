|
Lois Klug
New London - Lois (Handschke) Klug, age 87 went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932 to Esther Handschke (Baird). Lois was raised by her grandfather Charles Handschke and his daughters Irene, Linda, Ida and Leona. On December 15, 1951, she married Lawrence Klug. Together they raised four children. As a married couple of 50 plus years they enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working together. Lois held many hats through the years from nurse's aide, tail sawyer and retiring from Hillshire. She enjoyed her cats, sewing and playing cribbage daily and hand and foot every Friday.
Lois is survived by her children: LeRoy, New London, LeOnn, Clinton, MN, Larry (Nancy), New London and Lynna (Ed) Wangelin, New London; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Plach, Jerry Baird and Sally Holz; brother in-law, Rubin and a sister in-law Mona Klug. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, sister Patsy Baird, daughter in-law, Barb Klug and a grandchild.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Bethany Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Lois.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Funeral service for Lois will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ (110 E Hancock St), New London. with Rev. Larry Bong officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Old Maple Creek Cemetery, Town of Maple Creek, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 25 to July 26, 2019