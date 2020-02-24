|
Lois L. Sommer
Appleton - Lois Sommer, age 90 of Appleton, passed away at Apple Creek Place on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Fremont on February 8, 1930, daughter of the late John and Elsie (Kapitzke) Vogt. Lois was a graduate of Appleton High School and on June 2, 1951, she married Gordon Sommer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Appleton. Together, the couple celebrated 64 wonderful years together until Gordy's death in 2015.
Everyone will remember Lois as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first. She was a woman of deep faith and was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah. For many years she was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and was involved in many other church activities. She volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Store, and worked as a merchandiser for Hallmark Cards for many years. For over thirty years, she swam every morning at the YMCA. A mark of Lois being a loving and caring person is the fact that as her own mother's health failed, she visited her daily at her nursing facility for some fifteen years.
Lois is survived by three children: Susan (James) Gloudemans of Appleton; Thomas (Jennifer) Sommer of Appleton; and William (Judi) Sommer of Appleton; ten grandchildren: Todd Gloudemans, Paul Gloudemans, Melissa (Luke) Diedrich, Adam (Emily) Sommer, Nicholas (Holly Wohlers) Sommer, Eric (Lacy Habdas) Sommer, Matthew Sommer, Timothy Sommer, Jacob Sommer, and Abigail Sommer. Lois' great-grandchildren are Grace, Benjamin, Nathan, Paige, Ian, and Wyatt. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law: Constance Sommer and Delores Vogt, as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordy in 2015, her brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Millie) Vogt, Robert Vogt, Bernice (Arnold) Yaeger, Eris Vogt, and Alice (Jerry) Schmidt, as well as two brothers-in-law: Harland and Norman Sommer.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 1228 S. Park Avenue in Neenah, with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. Friends may call directly at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service. A memorial fund is being established at Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah.
The family would like to thank everyone at Apple Creek Place, especially to Cara, for their love and care during Lois' stay. Thanks also to everyone at Southern Care Hospice and Appleton's Renaissance Assisted Living - you all cared for her like she was your very own. We will never forget your kindness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020