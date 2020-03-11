|
Lois M. Rose
Neenah - Lois Mae Therese Rose, age 92, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Neenah on August 1, 1927 to the late Irving and Elsie (Rosenow) Merrill. Lois was united in marriage to James Rose on May 1, 1948 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. She was in the third order of secular Francisans for four years.
Lois is survived by her precious daughters: Janice Gagnier of Burien, WA, Pamela (Glenn) Pearce of Boise, ID, Patricia Rose of Orland Park, IL; her dear grandchildren: Ryan Gagnier, Carrie Apple, Sarah Gagnier, Ann Fischer, Catherine Langilotti, Jaymie Rietmann, Dean Pearce; and her 15 beautiful great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Rose; her parents Irving and Elsie Merrill; and her brother, Herbert Merrill. Lois thanked God daily for everyone he brought into her life, blessing it with joy.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha with Fr. Jim Habelwitz and Pastoral Leader Mary Krueger officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery, Neenah.
In lieu of flowers Lois asked that you make a donation to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020