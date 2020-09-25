1/1
Lois Madel (Utschig) Zachek
1935 - 2020
Lois Madel Zachek (nee Utschig)

Appleton - Lois Madel (Utschig) Zachek, age 85, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 21, 2020. She was in the loving care of the staff at KindredHearts Senior living facility in Kaukauna.

Lois was born on September 12, 1935 to the late Raymond and Rosetta Utschig in St. John. There, she grew up on a farm with her late siblings, Leroy and Elaine (Nett) Utschig. She married the late Howard Zachek on July 26, 1958 at St. John Catholic Church.

Lois was a dedicated and long-term employee for the Outagamie County CourtHouse, Social Services. She was also a devoted Christian. She attended services and committed her time to teaching Sunday school at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for more than 20 years. She later became an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The arts sparked great joy for Lois. She sang in the Chaminade Women's Choir, participated in community theater, and attended many local performances. She loved the outdoors, too, which she would enjoy through biking and gardening.

Lois is survived by her daughter Lynn (Todd) Krueger; her daughter-in-laws Theresa and Jennifer Zachek; her grandchildren Nicole (Justin) Granato, Kristin (Michael) Thyrion, Brittany (Stuart) Mohoney, Chad and Eric Zachek, Megann (Andy) Hooyman, and Holly Brown; and her great grandchildren Peyton, Sydney, Cooper, Clayton, Zoey, Callie, Rylee, and Rosealynn.

In addition to her parents, siblings, and Howard, she is preceded in death by her sons John (Theresa) Zachek, Donald Zachek, and Robert (Jennifer Zachek).

Due to the current nationwide health concerns, a private service is being held for immediate family at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. She will be laid for external rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
