Lois Mae Freidel
Chilton, Wisconsin - Lois Mae (Berner) Freidel, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 28, at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers due to complications during recovery following a fall. She was born March 25, 1930 in Green Valley, WI, daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (Erickson) Berner. She married John Freidel on April 18, 1953 in Waterloo, WI. They were married 59 years prior to his death in 2012.
In life, Lois graduated from the Milwaukee School of Nursing in 1951 before spending 27 years as a registered nurse at Calumet Memorial Hospital. She had many passions including cheering for and supporting her children and grandchildren in their many competitive events, college years, and military careers. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and had a wry sense of humor that would catch you by surprise.
She is survived by children Lynne (James) Lintner - Appleton WI, Tom (Kaiti Kovalcik) Freidel - Colorado Springs CO, Mike (Kristi Eberhardt) Freidel - Marshall WI, Patty (Mike) Jehn, Waukesha WI, and Peter (Janess Piltz) Freidel - Clermont FL. She is further survived by her sister Donna (Berner) Fox, sister in law Barbara (Freidel) Moroder, twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Freidel, grandson Christopher Freidel, brother in law Joseph Moroder, niece Julie Moroder, sister and brother in law Audrey and Bruce White, and brother in law Ron Fox.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. John Thorson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10am until 11am.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019