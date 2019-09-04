Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
54 E Main St.
Chilton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Freidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mae Freidel


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Mae Freidel Obituary
Lois Mae Freidel

Chilton, Wisconsin - Lois Mae (Berner) Freidel, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 28, at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers due to complications during recovery following a fall. She was born March 25, 1930 in Green Valley, WI, daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (Erickson) Berner. She married John Freidel on April 18, 1953 in Waterloo, WI. They were married 59 years prior to his death in 2012.

In life, Lois graduated from the Milwaukee School of Nursing in 1951 before spending 27 years as a registered nurse at Calumet Memorial Hospital. She had many passions including cheering for and supporting her children and grandchildren in their many competitive events, college years, and military careers. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and had a wry sense of humor that would catch you by surprise.

She is survived by children Lynne (James) Lintner - Appleton WI, Tom (Kaiti Kovalcik) Freidel - Colorado Springs CO, Mike (Kristi Eberhardt) Freidel - Marshall WI, Patty (Mike) Jehn, Waukesha WI, and Peter (Janess Piltz) Freidel - Clermont FL. She is further survived by her sister Donna (Berner) Fox, sister in law Barbara (Freidel) Moroder, twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Freidel, grandson Christopher Freidel, brother in law Joseph Moroder, niece Julie Moroder, sister and brother in law Audrey and Bruce White, and brother in law Ron Fox.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. John Thorson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10am until 11am.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent