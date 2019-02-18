|
Lois Mae Keller
Forest Junction - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Lois Mae Keller (Ott), 88, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2019. Lois was born November 24, 1930 in Forest Junction to the late Irene (Dreier) and Harry Ott. She was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1949. On September 16, 1950, she married Walter Keller. Together they raised a son, Bruce and were blessed with a daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Lois loved caring for and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those who knew her well enjoyed her witty sense of humor. She enjoyed painting, traveling to various states and countries, collecting bells, plates and Beanie babies, feeding the birds and picking raspberries, strawberries and cherries for her family. Lois was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Forest Junction and the United Methodist Women. She faithfully attended Sunday School and various bible studies for as long as she was able to. She also enjoyed her time with the ladies of the Lois Club.
Lois is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter, her son, Bruce, her grandchildren: Amy (James) Breeden, Jason (Jaclyn) Keller and Linsey (Michael) Majeski; her great-grandchildren: Samuel, Isaak and Grace Breeden, Lauren and Ella Kuchenbecker, Griffin and Delaney Keller and Caroline Majeski, one sister Donna (James) Schreiber, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Dorothy Bosserman, Earl (Jean) Keller, and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her son Lauren John Keller, daughter-in-law Judy Keller, brothers Alvin (Verna) Ott and Wilmer (Lois) Ott, sisters-in-law and brothers-in law: Rueben Keller, Florence Enneper, Lester Keller, Ruth Keller, and Howard Keller.
A celebration of life will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, Forest Junction on Wednesday, February 20th at 11:30pm. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Lois' name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 18, 2019