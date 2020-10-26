Lois Mae (Nelson) Kreklow
Symco - Lois Mae (Nelson) Kreklow, age 88, of Symco, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the Care Partners Assisted Living in Clintonville, WI within four blocks of where she was born.
In Lois' own words, "I was born to Louis and Mary Jane (McGlin) Nelson, on March 16, 1932, the ninth child of a poor family in the middle of the Great Depression. I was born in the same house I grew to adulthood in at 32 Hughes St, Clintonville, WI."
Lois graduated from Clintonville HS in 1950, worked at the Clintonville Glove Factory and then several years at the FWD. On Nov. 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to James H. Kreklow in the township of Bear Creek, WI; a 55 year union that welcomed six children and a life built on their homestead on Symco Rd that they loved and cherished.
Lois' fond memories included a treasured pair of white sandals purchased for her by her sister Marion, and a longed for HS letter sweater gifted for Christmas from her brother Reuben. Lois' sister, Rosella, and cousin, Carol, taught her to "jitterbug" in the living room and sparked a lifelong love of dancing and
music. With Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Dinah Shore and Frank Sinatra as a backdrop, Lois wrote "How I loved to dance. My heart is full of sugar coated feelings of innocence at those memories."
Lois met the love of her life, "Jimmie", at a Rustic Resort dance. As the sign above her children/grandchildren's picture hanging in the hallway quoted, "All because two people fell in love".
Throughout the 60's and 70's, Lois raised six children and waitressed fulltime at Don's Supper Club and then The Rainbow Supper Club in New London. In the 70's, she also loved her work as an aide at Little Wolf HS in Manawa.
Lois loved chocolate and baseball, babies and marching bands. She loved the Packers, Brewers, and Manawa Wolves. She was a fan in the stands and in her heart. She wrote "No mother loved her children and grandchildren more", and they all knew it.
We will miss her passion and fire, but mostly, her unconditional love.
She is survived by her children, Jelaine "Jill" Kreklow, Kimberlie "Kim" (Darrell) Trout, Michele "Micki" Rivers, Shawn (Michael) Gretzinger, Kurt (Rita) Kreklow, and Hans (Melissa) Kreklow.
To her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was "Honey"; Lindsay (TJ) Hankes- daughter Stella Mae, Tyler (Erin Wilson) Trout- daughter McKenzie, Alexis Trout, Melissa (Matt) Lutz, Levi and Kelsey Jo Rivers, Garrhett Gretzinger, Ava (Nic Casey) Gretzinger, Andrew Kreklow- daughter Naevah, Zachary and Kai Kreklow, Claire and Lane Kreklow.
Also survived by brother-in-law, Forest Kreklow and many special nieces and nephews whom enriched her life.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, in 2008, and her siblings, Laura (Lester) Tellock, Mabel (Eric) Strutz, Reuben (Alice) Nelson, Esther (Herbert) Riemer, Marion (Vernon) Werth, Blanche (Leo) Kautz, Rosella (Robert) Gartzke, Dale "Roger" (Elsie) Nelson, and sister-in-law Aria Kreklow.
Lois' memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct 29, at 5 PM at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home and Crematory in Clintonville, with the Fr. Timothy Shillcox O. Praem officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM until the time of service. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Wearing masks and social distancing is appreciated.
Tarry a while .... 1 will wait for you here, with the music and flowers.
I am rich today
A baby ran to greet me
She put her tiny hand in mine
She laughed and called me "Honey"
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living, to ThedaCare hospice nurse Katie Krueger, and to Katie Bussian with Lakeland Care. We will always be grateful for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association