1/1
Lois Mae (Nelson) Kreklow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Mae (Nelson) Kreklow

Symco - Lois Mae (Nelson) Kreklow, age 88, of Symco, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the Care Partners Assisted Living in Clintonville, WI within four blocks of where she was born.

In Lois' own words, "I was born to Louis and Mary Jane (McGlin) Nelson, on March 16, 1932, the ninth child of a poor family in the middle of the Great Depression. I was born in the same house I grew to adulthood in at 32 Hughes St, Clintonville, WI."

Lois graduated from Clintonville HS in 1950, worked at the Clintonville Glove Factory and then several years at the FWD. On Nov. 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to James H. Kreklow in the township of Bear Creek, WI; a 55 year union that welcomed six children and a life built on their homestead on Symco Rd that they loved and cherished.

Lois' fond memories included a treasured pair of white sandals purchased for her by her sister Marion, and a longed for HS letter sweater gifted for Christmas from her brother Reuben. Lois' sister, Rosella, and cousin, Carol, taught her to "jitterbug" in the living room and sparked a lifelong love of dancing and

music. With Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Dinah Shore and Frank Sinatra as a backdrop, Lois wrote "How I loved to dance. My heart is full of sugar coated feelings of innocence at those memories."

Lois met the love of her life, "Jimmie", at a Rustic Resort dance. As the sign above her children/grandchildren's picture hanging in the hallway quoted, "All because two people fell in love".

Throughout the 60's and 70's, Lois raised six children and waitressed fulltime at Don's Supper Club and then The Rainbow Supper Club in New London. In the 70's, she also loved her work as an aide at Little Wolf HS in Manawa.

Lois loved chocolate and baseball, babies and marching bands. She loved the Packers, Brewers, and Manawa Wolves. She was a fan in the stands and in her heart. She wrote "No mother loved her children and grandchildren more", and they all knew it.

We will miss her passion and fire, but mostly, her unconditional love.

She is survived by her children, Jelaine "Jill" Kreklow, Kimberlie "Kim" (Darrell) Trout, Michele "Micki" Rivers, Shawn (Michael) Gretzinger, Kurt (Rita) Kreklow, and Hans (Melissa) Kreklow.

To her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was "Honey"; Lindsay (TJ) Hankes- daughter Stella Mae, Tyler (Erin Wilson) Trout- daughter McKenzie, Alexis Trout, Melissa (Matt) Lutz, Levi and Kelsey Jo Rivers, Garrhett Gretzinger, Ava (Nic Casey) Gretzinger, Andrew Kreklow- daughter Naevah, Zachary and Kai Kreklow, Claire and Lane Kreklow.

Also survived by brother-in-law, Forest Kreklow and many special nieces and nephews whom enriched her life.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, in 2008, and her siblings, Laura (Lester) Tellock, Mabel (Eric) Strutz, Reuben (Alice) Nelson, Esther (Herbert) Riemer, Marion (Vernon) Werth, Blanche (Leo) Kautz, Rosella (Robert) Gartzke, Dale "Roger" (Elsie) Nelson, and sister-in-law Aria Kreklow.

Lois' memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct 29, at 5 PM at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home and Crematory in Clintonville, with the Fr. Timothy Shillcox O. Praem officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM until the time of service. www.eberhardtstevenson.com

Wearing masks and social distancing is appreciated.

Tarry a while .... 1 will wait for you here, with the music and flowers.

I am rich today

A baby ran to greet me

She put her tiny hand in mine

She laughed and called me "Honey"

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living, to ThedaCare hospice nurse Katie Krueger, and to Katie Bussian with Lakeland Care. We will always be grateful for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved