|
|
Lois Mary (Weyenberg) Hietpas
Little Chute - Lois Mary Hietpas, 86, of Little Chute, passed to eternal life with the Lord on May 1, 2020 surrounded by the love and warmth of her family. Lois was born March 4, 1934 to the late Mervin and Myrtle (Moser) Weyenberg. She was the oldest sibling of a very loving family. She attended St. Joseph School in Appleton and in the 6th grade, her family moved back to her birth town of Freedom where she attended St. Nicholas School. Both schools were led by the Sisters of Notre Dame and the nuns instilled values she maintained throughout her lifetime; faith, family and friends. On May 10th, 1955, Lois married the love of her life, Carl Hietpas, at St. Nicholas Church in Freedom. This year they would have celebrated 65 years of their loving marriage. Together they raised six wonderful children in Little Chute. During Lois's married life she was a very prayerful and faithful member of St. John Parish in Little Chute. She worked at Geenen's shopping center in Freedom for many years. After raising her children, she worked at Look's Hardware, WG&R and Furnishings Unlimited. Throughout the years, she enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's school and sporting events. Lois cooked countless batches of her wonderful chicken soup which everyone greatly enjoyed. For years she volunteered her time by delivering Meals-on-Wheels for people in need and visiting people at local nursing homes. She loved spending time at their cottage at White Potato Lake where she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed playing cards with her family and friend groups. Lois and Carl also enjoyed their yearly trips throughout the U.S. Lois is survived by her husband Carl and six children: one daughter Jane (Chris) Rusch, New Berlin, and five sons, Jerry (Barb) Little Chute, Dan (Denise) Darboy, Mike (Deenna) Little Chute, Tom (Jill) Verona and Dennis (Melissa) Little Chute. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren: Nolan (Becky), Valerie (Chris) Van Lanen, Quinn (Amber), Heather, Mike (Erin), Carlee, Allison, Emma, Riley, Elizabeth, Eric, Ben and Makenna Hietpas, Garrett, Connor and Nicholas Rusch, Justine (Steve) Dunk and Brent Smeaten; 11 great-grandchildren: Cece, Tessa, Chloee, Dawson, Vincent, Leo, Pierce, Laine, Chance, Lexi and Trent. She is also survived by sisters: Dolly (Ed) Gerhartz, Mary Ann (Ken) Vander Wielen, Carol (Gary) Micke; brothers: Roy (Kathryn) Weyenberg and Tom (Carol) Weyenberg; stepbrothers Dave (Jacci) Vandehey and Mark (Pat) Vandehey; Carl's siblings: Gene (Margie) Hietpas, Greg (Elizabeth) Hietpas and Arlene (Cal) Kaufman; sister-in-law Karen Hietpas; Godchildren: Carol Micke, Dan Vanden Heuvel, Sandy Vanden Hogan, Mike Diedrick, Rachel Lom, Jeff Kaufman, Annette Noles and Erin Bal. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim (Janet) Weyenberg, stepfather Don Vandehey, stepsister Mary Lou Vandehey and stepbrother Dick Vandehey, father-in-law and mother-in-law Norbert and Josephine Hietpas, great-granddaughter Charlotte Hietpas, brothers-in-law Larry Diedrick and Leo Hietpas.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to: Dr. Abbi and the nurses at St. Elizabeth's Cancer Center; Home Hospice Care nurses Molly and Laurie; and Fr. Ron Belitz for his sacramental blessings and prayers.
Lois was a loving wife and mother who had a kind word and smile for everyone. Her caring nature will live on through her family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for Lois's immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7th at St. John Nepomucene. Relatives and friends can view the Mass via online streaming on the church website.
"God saw Lois getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around her and whispered, "COME TO ME." A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 2 to May 3, 2020