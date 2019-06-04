Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Lois Rieckmann
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
N985 County Rd. W
Readfield, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
N985 County Rd. W
Readfield, WI
Fremont -

Lois M (nee Dorow) Rieckmann, age 91, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on December 5, 1927, in Neenah, WI, the daughter of the late William and Olga(Schoenian)Dorow. On August 28, 1948, Lois married Wilmer Rieckmann at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Larsen. They were married for 52 years before Wilmer preceded her in death on July 3, 2001.

Early in her life she worked at Kimberly Clark before starting her family and at Miles Kimball later in life. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sheepshead and travel. She wintered in Ocala, Florida for 10 years. During that time she volunteered at the area hospital. Over the years she was active in Farm Bureau, at St. Peters and Zion Lutheran church. She also volunteered as a counselor at a WELS Christian pregnancy center for several years. She always looked forward to attending as many LWMS conventions as possible.

Lois is survived by her children, Corinne (Tom) Blaauw-Sussex; Daniel (Jane) Rieckmann-Fremont and Zona (Gary ) Bowe-Antigo; three grandchildren Chad (Lindsay) Rieckmann, Christopher (Heather) Blaauw and Craig Rieckmann(Special friend, McKayla); three great grandchildren; Karter, Mason and Myles, who brought her special joy and benefitted as often as possible from her baked treats.; two sisters Julaine Dull, Fremont and Darlene (Paul) Hopkins of Monticello, FL; .. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Gary (Kelly) Hopkins, Katherine (Bob) Capps and James (Aliza) Hopkins She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church, N985 County Rd. W, Readfield. Rev. Peter Kesting will officiate. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. Visitation will be held at the church from 9AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Zion Lutheran Church, Readfield.

Lois's family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Laurie from Acension Hospice for the care and comfort she provided.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019
