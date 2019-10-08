|
Lois Treder
Kimberly - Lois Jeanette Treder 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly, WI. She was born on March 24, 1926 in Appleton, WI. The Daughter to Lester and Laura (Dettmann) Helser. Lois was a 1944 Appleton High School graduate. On August 2, 1950 Lois was united in marriage to Robert Treder in Appleton. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Appleton. Lois enjoyed reading, going for walks and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: (2) Daughters: Kathy (Dan) Schouten of Waupaca, Kelly (Dale) Bechard of Neenah. (4) Grandchildren: Andy (Amy) Schouten, Sara (Chris) Sandler, Tracy (Brett) Hencley, and Matthew (Jenna) Treder. (8) Great-Grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert in 1956, her son Scott Treder in 1999, and her sister Shirley Helser.
A Private Service will be held on October 10, 2019.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 8, 2019