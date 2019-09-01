|
Lola DeCoster
Appleton - Lola "Olie" DeCoster, 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehab. Lola was born on June 3, 1951 to Martin and Harriet (VanDaalwyk) DeCoster. Lola loved spending time with her brothers, nephews and their families. She also loved Elvis Presley, reading Stephen King, the Packers, making afghans, watching Ned the dead and scary movies. Going up north to the family cottage and fishing was something she also enjoyed. Lola lived at the Gardner Creek Court apartments for many years and made many friends while she was there. Lola is survived by her brothers; Andrew (Debra) DeCoster, Al (Barbara) DeCoster, nephews; Marty (Jackie) DeCoster, Michael (Becki) DeCoster, Randy (Amanda) DeCoster, David DeCoster and Amos DeCoster, grandnieces and grandnephews; Chloe, Drew, Jadyn, Ariah, Carter and Claire, other relatives and friends. In keeping with Lola's wishes a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 starting at 1:00 PM at PLAN B in Kaukauna, 121 W. Wisconsin Ave. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019