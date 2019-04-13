|
|
Lola M. Lapp
Stephensville - Lola Mae Lapp, age 91 was born to eternal life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Appleton. Lola was born on June 29, 1927 to the late Frank and Nell (Sommers) Koeppl in Stephensville. She graduated from Shiocton High School in 1945. Lola was united in marriage to Vernice Lapp on October 2, 1947 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stephensville. He preceded her in death in 1985. Lola was a very active member of St. Patrick's, serving on many committees over the years, remaining a member of the parish until her death. Lola had several jobs in Stephensville/Hortonville area and worked the later part of her life as an aide for Outagamie County. She was a lifelong resident of Stephensville until health issues required her to live at Renaissance Assisted Living. Lola enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading and watching the Packers. She especially enjoyed family picnics, Lapp Christmas and Halloween-guessing who was behind the mask.
Lola is survived by her children, Jane Gardner, Columbia, SC, Jean (Tom) McNichols, Appleton, Vicky (Randy) Pues, Shiocton and Kris Lapp, Appleton; grandchildren, Shannon (Al) Wiggins, Columbia, SC, Chris Gardner, Columbia, SC, Rob (Amanda) McNichols, Oconto Falls, Melissa (Jason) Jorgensen, Black Creek, Nicole (Rob) Zerjav, DePere, Samantha Becker, Appleton, Carrie (Keith) Zaidel, Sobieski, Erin Van Straten, Appleton, Ben (Kate) Lapp, Appleton and Mike (Katie) Lapp, Charlotte, NC; daughters-in-law, Barb Fenner and Jeffy Orr and also Godchildren, Charles Krueger and Dennis Koeppl.; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Karen Koeppl and Marion Beyer. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernice; sons, William and Charles; brother, Lloyd Koeppl; sister, Alice Krueger; brothers-in-law, Fred Krueger, Harold Mueller and Wallie Beyer and sisters-in-law, Ruth Mueller and Mae Warner.
The funeral Mass for Lola will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stephensville with Fr. Robert Groher and Deacon Ken Bilgrien officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living Center and Rennes Center for Lola's care.
Lola's famous cliché "Is that right!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 13, 2019