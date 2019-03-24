Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lolamae VanWyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lolamae VanWyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lolamae VanWyk Obituary
Lolamae Van Wyk

Menasha - Lolamae Van Wyk passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in Menasha at the age of 86. She retired from Medical records at St Elizabeth hospital. She loved life in general, especially spending time with her family and friends. Traveling, playing cards and games, golfing, bowling, square dancing, hunting, crafting and reading, were also things she enjoyed.

Lolamae is survived by her Daughters; Cathy Trujillo, (Mark Mason), Patti Thomas (Jeff), Lynn Robinson (Richard), Vicki Picard (Pete), Terri Vander Steen (Mark), Jill Mansfield (Jody), Wendy Looker (Dennis), Debbie Sturn (Peter), Mike Kohl Son in-Law; 23 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Lolamae was preceded in death by her Husband Robert, Daughter Lorrie, Grandson Shane, Parents Darwin and Esther Charles.

She was a kind and warm hearted loving person and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N Richmond St from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm followed by a funeral service at 7:00pm.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now