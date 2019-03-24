|
Lolamae Van Wyk
Menasha - Lolamae Van Wyk passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in Menasha at the age of 86. She retired from Medical records at St Elizabeth hospital. She loved life in general, especially spending time with her family and friends. Traveling, playing cards and games, golfing, bowling, square dancing, hunting, crafting and reading, were also things she enjoyed.
Lolamae is survived by her Daughters; Cathy Trujillo, (Mark Mason), Patti Thomas (Jeff), Lynn Robinson (Richard), Vicki Picard (Pete), Terri Vander Steen (Mark), Jill Mansfield (Jody), Wendy Looker (Dennis), Debbie Sturn (Peter), Mike Kohl Son in-Law; 23 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Lolamae was preceded in death by her Husband Robert, Daughter Lorrie, Grandson Shane, Parents Darwin and Esther Charles.
She was a kind and warm hearted loving person and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N Richmond St from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm followed by a funeral service at 7:00pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019