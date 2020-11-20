Lona Joy Irene (Lange) EgKaukauna - Lona Eg, 85, embarked on her heavenly journey, joining her parents, siblings, son (Randy) and friends galore on November 17th, 2020.Born to Kurt and Lula (Strasser) Lange on June 6, 1935, she truly lived up to her middle name of JOY. She brought it wherever she went.Growing up in Oshkosh, Lona reveled in her high school majorette role, marching while skillfully baton twirling. Graduation was quickly followed by marriage and a move to New Brunswick, NJ, while her hubby served in the Army. Upon returning to WI, she held numerous positions: switchboard operator at both Appleton hospitals, in a law office, then as a medical transcriber. Her typing ability was unrivaled. She left WI for a 15-year AZ adventure, where she met Albert Eg, her husband of 33 years.Lona exuded compassion. She would listen attentively and share whatever she had. Family, friends and her faith were foremost in her life. Her "joys" included singing with the Harmonettes, an American Legion sponsored group, winning recognition in national competition. She shared her singing gifts in churches, on the radio with the Pepp Babler Band Sunday mornings, at the Thompson Center and performing locally with friends and family. She had the innate skill of playing piano not only with notes, but also by ear in any key you may desire.Spontaneous laughter and hugs were abundant. She enjoyed baking, playing Boggle and any game the little ones may want to try, collecting paper dolls and supporting family.She leaves behind her husband, Albert, her children: Ron (Lorelei) Wyman, Deb (Walter) Blank; Grandchildren: Anthony (Jamie) Wyman, Gary Wyman, Tatianna Wyman, Karleen (Brad) Birzer, Alex (Melanie) Wyman, Christian Blank. Great Grandchildren: Carson, Ava, Ellie, Amelia, Alyssa, Brielle, Brecklin, Brady. Stepchildren: Johannes Fredericus (Ann) Eg, Johanna Alvillar, Anna Elizabeth Blanton; step grandchildren: Samantha, Calandra, David Winters, Cindy Rodriguez; step great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Nathan, Leeann, Cassia and Rutledge.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given by Ascension Hospice, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Dr. Jessica Peterson. You made a difference!