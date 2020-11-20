1/2
Lona Joy Irene (Lange) Eg
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lona Joy Irene (Lange) Eg

Kaukauna - Lona Eg, 85, embarked on her heavenly journey, joining her parents, siblings, son (Randy) and friends galore on November 17th, 2020.

Born to Kurt and Lula (Strasser) Lange on June 6, 1935, she truly lived up to her middle name of JOY. She brought it wherever she went.

Growing up in Oshkosh, Lona reveled in her high school majorette role, marching while skillfully baton twirling. Graduation was quickly followed by marriage and a move to New Brunswick, NJ, while her hubby served in the Army. Upon returning to WI, she held numerous positions: switchboard operator at both Appleton hospitals, in a law office, then as a medical transcriber. Her typing ability was unrivaled. She left WI for a 15-year AZ adventure, where she met Albert Eg, her husband of 33 years.

Lona exuded compassion. She would listen attentively and share whatever she had. Family, friends and her faith were foremost in her life. Her "joys" included singing with the Harmonettes, an American Legion sponsored group, winning recognition in national competition. She shared her singing gifts in churches, on the radio with the Pepp Babler Band Sunday mornings, at the Thompson Center and performing locally with friends and family. She had the innate skill of playing piano not only with notes, but also by ear in any key you may desire.

Spontaneous laughter and hugs were abundant. She enjoyed baking, playing Boggle and any game the little ones may want to try, collecting paper dolls and supporting family.

She leaves behind her husband, Albert, her children: Ron (Lorelei) Wyman, Deb (Walter) Blank; Grandchildren: Anthony (Jamie) Wyman, Gary Wyman, Tatianna Wyman, Karleen (Brad) Birzer, Alex (Melanie) Wyman, Christian Blank. Great Grandchildren: Carson, Ava, Ellie, Amelia, Alyssa, Brielle, Brecklin, Brady. Stepchildren: Johannes Fredericus (Ann) Eg, Johanna Alvillar, Anna Elizabeth Blanton; step grandchildren: Samantha, Calandra, David Winters, Cindy Rodriguez; step great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Nathan, Leeann, Cassia and Rutledge.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given by Ascension Hospice, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Dr. Jessica Peterson. You made a difference!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved