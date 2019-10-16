|
|
Lorena Geer (Winter)
Appleton - Lorena Loretta Alma Geer, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday October 14, 2019 at Heartwood Homes in Appleton. She was born on August 7, 1919 in the town of Bear Creek, the daughter of Gustav and Bertha (Lemke) Winter. On May 10, 1941 Lorena married Donald Geer in Clintonville. She worked at Zwickers and was a waitress for Butte Des Morts C. C. for many years. Lorena was a member of the St. Johns Ladies Aide, the Outagamie Homemakers, and the American Auxiliary Unit 55. On her free time she enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bingo, watching game shows, going up north, fishing, quilting, reading, bowling, baking and decorating cookies, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Lorena is survived by: (3) Daughters: Lois (Larry) Mossholder of Pulaski, Lynn (Robert) Ziegert of Hortonville, and Diane (Larry) Price of Shiocton. (6)Grandchildren: Bonnie Mossholder-Zillmer, Lisa Mossholder, Becky (Paul) DeMuth, Scott (Erica) Ziegert, Kevin (Crystal) Ziegert, Heather (Jim) Heuer. (11)Great-Grandchildren: Justin (Stephanie), Cassie, Brandon, Becca, Lucas, Taylor, Ryan, Austin, Jaxen, Anthony, Madison, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald in 2006, her brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church located at: N3505 Hwy 47 Appleton, WI 54913. Rev. Andrew Frey will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.
A Special Thank You to the staff at Heartland Homes, and the staff at Aseracare for all their caring help.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019