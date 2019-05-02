|
|
Lorene B. Loberg
Appleton - Lorene Bertha Loberg, 90, died Tuesday April 30, 2019 at The Bridges of Appleton. She was born December 26, 1928 in Mattoon, WI; daughter of the late John and Anna (Krueger) Loberg.
Lorene worked at A.A.L. (Thrivent Financial) for 41 years. She started at A.A.L. right out of high school in 1946, retiring in May 1987. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Appleton. Lorene volunteered her time and many talents at church as a Sunday school teacher and helping in many other church activities. Her faith was a very important part of her life. Lorene was also a very giving person. She had a talent for crocheting, and she would use that talent to make prayer shawls, blankets and hats to donate to local shelters. She also made wonderful dish clothes which she gave to anyone and everyone. Lorene enjoyed gardening; her flower garden was even featured in the Post Crescent for its beauty.
Lorene is survived by her brother, Gilbert (Ganet) Loberg, Broken Arrow, OK; two nieces: Gwen (Jim) King, Lomira,WI; and Gina Loberg, Jenks, OK; two nephews: Greg (Sonia) Loberg, Pearland, TX; and Gibby (Rachel) Loberg, New Berlin, WI; nine grand nieces and nephews: Aaron, Jordan and Caleb King, Ashley (Lukas) Bonus, Danielle and Faith Loberg, Stephanie (Juan) DeJesus, Jacob, and Aidan Loberg; and a great-great niece and nephew. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Russell.
Funeral service for Lorene will be 11:00 AM on Friday May 3, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Jim Wiebel and Deacon Dennis Bowman co-officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday morning beginning at 9:00 until the 11:00 AM service. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2019