Lori A. Sultze
Kaukauna - Lori A. Sultze, age 61, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born in Kaukauna on May 15, 1959, the daughter of Donald and Ruth (Heiman) Gerrits. Lori married Mitchell Sultze at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Kaukauna on April 10, 1987. She loved working in her yard, gardening and cutting grass. She also enjoyed camping, and going to casinos and Brewer games. Lori loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved frogs, and decorated her home, yard and campsite with them.
Lori is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mitch; step children: Kevin Sultze of Kimberly; Dawn Haessler of Little Chute; and Trisha Sultze of Fort Collins, CO; step grandchildren: Alex Hohman and Emile Haessler; mother, Ruth; siblings: Kaye Eiting, Joyce Larson, Don (Peggy) Gerrits, Carla Bates, Jack (Terri) Gerrits, Pam (Jim) Rosin, Cork Gerrits (Steve Klug), Lynn (Keith) Fiala, and Amy (Jay) Jansen; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Roxann (Dan) Galicia, Terry (Lori) Sultze, Linda Van Stippen, Doug (Lori) Sultze, Marv (Kathy) Sultze, and Sandy Sultze. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Sultze; father, Don Gerrits; father and mother-in-law, Fredrick and Lois Sultze; and brothers-in-law: Tom Eiting and Dan Bates.
Visitation will be held June 15, 2020 at HOLY CROSS PARISH (309 Desnoyer St. Kaukauna) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will officiate. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Lori's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice for the love and exceptional care she received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.