Lori Ann Hackbarth
Menasha - Lori Ann Hackbarth, age 58, Menasha, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her home in Menasha. Lori was born December 15, 1960, in Appleton, WI. She was the daughter of John and Beth Gibbons. She married Dennis L. Hackbarth on May 4, 1985, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Appleton, WI. She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1979 and earned her Clerk Typist degree at Fox Valley Tech, Appleton, WI in 1992. She held numerous positions in the fields of manufacturing and custodial services. Lori was a caring and trusted friend and neighbor who attended to the needs of the less fortunate. There were many times when she would provide transportation and support to those in need. She was also active at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Menasha, volunteering for many responsibilities. Lori was a very talented and creative seamstress. She was well-known for her quilts and dress-making for local and overseas charities. She also made baby quilts which she donated to the local Salvation Army. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends—she was especially well known for recipe expansion. Her signature dish was her ham and potato casserole.
She loved playing boardgames, card games and working puzzles. She was a ferocious competitor while playing games with family and friends. She enjoyed bowling as well as taking walks throughout the neighborhood. Some favorite pastimes were birdwatching from indoors and backyard campfires.
She had a great sense of humor that played out with small practical jokes on family and friends. Lori always made everyone laugh and feel included.
Survivors include her husband Dennis, her son Timothy and daughter-in-law Qing. siblings: Julie (Ken), Brian (Deb), Dean (Vicki) and Vicki Gibbons. spouse's Siblings: Carol (Jerome) Geiser, Roger (Miria) Hackbarth, Kenneth (Julie) Hackbarth, Eugene (Kathleen) Hackbarth, Glenn Hackbarth, Sandra Hackbarth and friend Greg Garton, Dale (Joyce) Hackbarth. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lori is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Ruth Hillegas, her paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dorothy Gibbons, parents-in-law: Earl and Marie (Schmidt) Hackbarth, brother-in-law: Clayton Hackbarth, sisters-in-law: Diane Hackbarth, Karen (McNaughton) Hackbarth.
Lori's family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Pastor Ralph Osborne of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 22, 2019