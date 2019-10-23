|
Lori Weyers
Shiocton - Lori Ann Weyers, 55, of Shiocton, passed away Monday evening, October 21, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born April 5, 1964, daughter of Jerome and Esther (Schueler) Kettner, and was a 1982 graduate of Shiocton High School. Immediately upon graduating from high school, Lori attended Fox Valley Technical College, where she graduated with an LPN diploma. On April 13, 1985, she was united in marriage to Paul Weyers.
Lori worked as an LPN at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for 30 years. She also worked with Paul at A&P Fabricating Solutions, where she was in charge of payroll and accounts payable. Lori always liked babysitting; she much preferred spending time doting on the littles than working for her husband. She cherished her time up north at the cottage. Lori also liked traveling, especially vacationing out west. She LOVED shopping, especially for purses and shoes. Lori spent a lot of time scrapbooking, playing games on her tablet, and was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
Lori is survived by her husband, Paul; her parents; four siblings: Kris (Maxine) Kettner, Chuck (Coleen) Kettner, Theresa Kettner, and Randy Kettner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Alan Patera, James D. (Kathy) Weyers, Jeanne Bellin, Jerry (Peggy) Weyers, and Russell (Debbie) Weyers; five Godchildren: Jason Vander Weilen, Jillian Prahl, Katie Wittman, Claire Weyers, and Abby Parker; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Francis and Barbara Weyers; two sisters-in-law: Mary Weyers and Marge Patera; and two brothers-in-law: Thomas Weyers and Augie Bellin.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. PLEASE WEAR BREWERS, PACKERS, OR BADGERS APPAREL. Online condolences may be expressed to Lori's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. John Grandone, Dr. Maria Aristigueta, and Dr. Stuart Jacobs and the entire ICU staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House, which has helped people in Lori and Paul's life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019